O2M3 group

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Kim Dankulich, center, deputy director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Force Projection Directorate, is pictured with fellow members of the Order of Military Medical Merit following her induction into the prestigious group July 17 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured, from left, are Linda Foltz, USAMMA Commander Joselito “Joe” Lim, Jorge Magana, Ron Shoemaker, USAMMA Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki, Kevin Culihan and Wes Ladlee.

