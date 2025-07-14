Army MEDLOG leader recognized with O2M3 induction

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Kim Dankulich, center, deputy director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Kim Dankulich, center, deputy director of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Force Projection Directorate, is pictured with fellow members of the Order of Military Medical Merit following her induction into the prestigious group July 17 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured, from left, are Linda Foltz, USAMMA Commander Joselito “Joe” Lim, Jorge Magana, Ron Shoemaker, USAMMA Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki, Kevin Culihan and Wes Ladlee. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- With over 20 years under her belt at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, Kim Dankulich has built a reputation as a subject-matter expert in her field.



In recognition of her leadership and strategic medical materiel expertise, USAMMA leaders inducted Dankulich into the Order of Military Medical Merit, or O2M3, during a ceremony July 17 at Fort Detrick.



“When you talk about Army Prepositioned Stocks medical anywhere in the world, I’ve always heard her name,” USAMMA Commander Joselito “Joe” Lim said. “She was the glue, if you will, along with her great teammates to make USAMMA the mecca for MEDLOG enterprise.”



Dankulich has served as deputy director of USAMMA’s Force Projection Directorate since November 2020, “providing unwavering support” to global medical materiel programs, managing $1.2 billion worth of materiel requirements across multiple portfolios and savings over $500 million through various process improvements, according to her O2M3 nomination.



She also developed the care of supplies in storage, or COSIS, plan for two 240-bed Army hospitals and other health care detachments, along with numerous other contributions achievements during her tenure in support of global exercises and operations.



“Mrs. Dankulich’s unwavering commitment to the medical logistics enterprise directly enhances readiness and ensures that our warfighters receive the medical materiel support they need -- anytime, anywhere,” USAMMA Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki said. “Her leadership and vision have strengthened global supply chains, enabled strategic sustainment and advanced the Army’s ability to project and deliver life-saving capabilities across all domains.



“Her efforts continue to shape a more agile, responsive, and resilient MEDLOG force -- one that honors the Army’s legacy of care while preparing for the demands of tomorrow,” Brenecki added.



Among other contributions noted in her nomination, Dankulich expertly assisted multiple combatant commands through APS expansions, including expanding APS-2 from Germany to two additional locations in Belgium and Poland. She also assisted in the outfitting and transition of a new APS-5 warehouse in Kuwait in early 2024.



Dankulich said she was very surprised by the honor but was quick to thank her teammates for making it all possible.



“This is not for me; this is for my team,” she said. “You guys make it happen every single day. I truly appreciate it and it’s because of the work of our team, not just me.”



Membership in the O2M3 denotes distinguished service that is recognized by Army Medical Department senior leadership, signified by a sterling silver medallion and maroon ribbon.



The O2M3 was founded in 1982 by the commanding general of the U.S. Army Health Services Command. It serves to recognize excellence and promote fellowship and esprit de corps among Army Medical Department personnel.



According to the U.S. Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage, O2M3 membership is granted to individuals who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character. They also must have displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served in the AMEDD for at least 15 years with selflessness, and have made a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.



USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command.