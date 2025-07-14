Col. Lim talks about Dankulich

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, gestures while talking about Kim Dankulich, deputy director of USAMMA’s Force Projection Directorate, following her induction into the Order of Military Medical Merit on July 17 at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    Army MEDLOG leader recognized with O2M3 induction

