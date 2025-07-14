United in strength and stride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, 39th Strategic Signals Battalion, Allied Forces North Battalion and the 650th Military Intelligence Group marched in a parade in celebration of the Belgian National Day, July 21, 2025. The parade included a pass and review in front of Philippe, King of the Belgians. (Courtesy photo provided by Belgian Army Corporal Adrien Muylaert)