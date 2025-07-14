Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United in strength and stride [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    United in strength and stride

    BELGIUM

    07.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, 39th Strategic Signals Battalion, Allied Forces North Battalion and the 650th Military Intelligence Group marched in a parade in celebration of the Belgian National Day, July 21, 2025. The parade included a pass and review in front of Philippe, King of the Belgians. (Courtesy photo provided by Belgian Army Corporal Adrien Muylaert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 11:41
    Photo ID: 9197953
    VIRIN: 250721-A-A0949-1002
    Resolution: 5420x3613
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United in strength and stride [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United in strength and stride
    United in strength and stride
    United in strength and stride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    United in strength and stride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download