    United in strength and stride [Image 1 of 3]

    BELGIUM

    07.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    For the first time, U.S. Soldiers were invited to join the Belgian Army in the National Day Parade in Brussels on July 21, 2025. The Military and Civil Parade includes a pass and review by Philippe, King of the Belgians and features units from Police, Fire Departments and other civil services. (Courtesy Photo)

    USAG Benelux, Belgium, Belgian National Day, Stronger Together, armynewswire, Army 250

