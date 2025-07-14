For the first time, U.S. Soldiers were invited to join the Belgian Army in the National Day Parade in Brussels on July 21, 2025. The Military and Civil Parade includes a pass and review by Philippe, King of the Belgians and features units from Police, Fire Departments and other civil services. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9197927
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-A0949-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|465.74 KB
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United in strength and stride [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.