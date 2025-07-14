United in strength and stride

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, 39th Strategic Signals Battalion, Allied...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, 39th Strategic Signals Battalion, Allied Forces North Battalion and the 650th Military Intelligence Group marched in a parade in celebration of the Belgian National Day, July 21, 2025. The parade included a pass and review in front of Philippe, King of the Belgians. (Courtesy photo provided by Belgian Army Corporal Adrien Muylaert) see less | View Image Page

Brussels, Belgium – Across the Kingdom of Belgium, there was an atmosphere of pride and excitement, and a sea of black, yellow and red, filled the streets. Every year on July 21, the Belgian National Day, communities come together to celebrate their heritage.



The epicenter of the festivities takes place in Brussels with all day entertainment, activities, concerts and the main event - the military and civil parade in front of the Royal Palace. This year, for the first time, the U.S. Army was invited to march in the parade, which included a pass and review by Philippe, King of the Belgians and other members of the Belgian Royal Family.



This military portion of the parade honors those who serve and those who dream of serving. Veterans and active-duty service members join cadets and students studying defense and security while the Musique Royale des Guides (The Royal Band of Guides) provides musical accompaniment.



Staff Sgt. Jeremy Benjamin, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux military police officer had the honor of carrying the U.S. Army flag throughout the parade.



“I felt honored and privileged to march in the Belgian National Day parade, especially since it was the first time the U.S. Army was invited to march,” said Bejamin. “The overall atmosphere during the parade was acceptance, happiness and joy. Just everyone coming together and putting on an amazing parade for the King and all the people of Brussels was amazing.”



Preparations began long before the event with rehearsals and coordination between the Belgian and U.S. forces. Belgian Army Soldier Gianni carried the Belgian flag alongside members of the Police, Red Cross, Firefighters, Civil Protection and other defense professionals.



“It was an honor and source of pride to parade with the Belgian flag before His Majesty the King on the Place des Palais,” said Gianni. “The atmosphere was magnificent.”



Col. Patrick Hofmann, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander attended the parade and watched with pride as Team Benelux passed in front of the King and Queen.



“I had the privilege of attending the Belgian National Day celebration, our American Soldiers looked fantastic as they proudly passed in front of the King and Queen of the Belgians,” said Hofmann. “A special thanks to the non-commissioned officers who led our Soldiers and rehearsed this formation from 39th Strategic Signals Battalion, Allied Forces North Battalion, 650th Military Intelligence Group and USAG Benelux.”



In Mons, Belgium, Yvette Castro, USAG Benelux deputy Garrison commander celebrated at an event hosted by the Hainaut Province Governor and the military commander. Prince Laurent and Princess Claire, brother and sister-in-law to King Philippe were also in attendance, providing an opportunity for Castro to highlight Team Benelux and our mission.



These unique opportunities honor the 80th anniversary of World War II and showcase the strong Alliance between the two nations and reaffirmed in King Philippe’s address to the nation.