America Strike Group Conducts Formation Sail During Talisman Sabre 25.

250720-N-TW227-1625 CORAL SEA (July 20, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flagship of the America Strike Group, steams alongside ships from the America Strike Group, Royal Australian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, French Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during a formation exercise as part of Talisman Sabre 25, July 20. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)