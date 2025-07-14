America Strike Group Conducts Formation Sail During Talisman Sabre 25.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250720-N-TW227-1445 CORAL SEA (July 20, 2025) U.S. Navy ships from the America Strike Group, led by the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sail in formation with Royal Australian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, French Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as part of Talisman Sabre 25, July 20. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)