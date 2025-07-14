Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Strike Group Conducts Formation Sail During Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 3 of 7]

    America Strike Group Conducts Formation Sail During Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250720-N-FC892-2005 CORAL SEA (July 20, 2025) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), flag ship of the America Strike Group, steams alongside U.S. Navy ships from the America Strike Group, Royal Australian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, French Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force while in formation during a formation exercise as part of Talisman Sabre 25, July 20. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

