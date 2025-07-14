Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th MXS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    354th MXS Change of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Reis Griffin, 354th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, renders an initial salute to the flight during the squadron change of command at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 22, 2025. Change of command ceremonies ensure the seamless transition of leadership while reinforcing the unit's commitment to mission readiness, operational excellence and core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 19:56
    Photo ID: 9196670
    VIRIN: 250722-F-SH339-1030
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    354th Fighter Wing, 354th Maintenance Squadron, Change of Command, Eielson AFB, Alaska

