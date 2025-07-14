354th MXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Reis Griffin, 354th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, renders an initial salute to the flight during the squadron change of command at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 22, 2025. Change of command ceremonies ensure the seamless transition of leadership while reinforcing the unit's commitment to mission readiness, operational excellence and core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)