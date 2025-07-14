354th MXS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Copeland, left, 354th Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Reis Griffin, 354th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 22, 2025. The 354th MXS provides heavy aircraft maintenance and munitions support for the 354th Fighter Wing as well as support for transient and special mission aircraft operating at Eielson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)