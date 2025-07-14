Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th MXS Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    354th MXS Change of Command

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Copeland, left, 354th Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Reis Griffin, 354th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 22, 2025. The 354th MXS provides heavy aircraft maintenance and munitions support for the 354th Fighter Wing as well as support for transient and special mission aircraft operating at Eielson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 19:56
    Photo ID: 9196664
    VIRIN: 250722-F-SH339-1025
    Resolution: 5112x3413
    Size: 870.09 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    354th Maintenance Squadron
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    Change of Command
    Alaska

