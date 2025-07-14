Two staff members with involved in the joint training start to decontaminate a service member with the Maryland National Guard who was exposed to a weapon of mass destruction.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9196152
|VIRIN:
|250710-A-KH314-4507
|Resolution:
|4015x2677
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FBI and WMD Civil Support Team strengthen partnership during Fort Meade Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FBI and WMD Civil Support Team strengthen partnership during Fort Meade Exercise
No keywords found.