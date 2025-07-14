Date Taken: 07.10.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:35 Photo ID: 9196135 VIRIN: 250710-A-KH314-9124 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 42.38 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FBI and WMD Civil Support Team strengthen partnership during Fort Meade Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.