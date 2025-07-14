A staff member involved with the joint training helps someone put on a training suit to start decontaminating someone exposed to the weapon of mass destruction.
This work, FBI and WMD Civil Support Team strengthen partnership during Fort Meade Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Abigail Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FBI and WMD Civil Support Team strengthen partnership during Fort Meade Exercise
