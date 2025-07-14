FBI and WMD Civil Support Team strengthen partnership during Fort Meade Exercise

Photo By Abigail Carey | A staff member involved in the joint training places the sample collected from the...... read more read more Photo By Abigail Carey | A staff member involved in the joint training places the sample collected from the weapon of mass destruction into a tube. This sample will be used by the FBI Lab to identify the CBRNE substance and understand how to properly dispose of it. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Maryland National Guard’s 32nd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team conducted joint training here July 10-11 to strengthen relationships during chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive incidents at high-visibility public events.



The two-day exercise simulated a weapon of mass destruction discovery at a sporting event, underscoring the importance of readiness for upcoming events such as the World Cup games, slated to be held in nine American cities.



This collaborative training prepared both teams for major events and fostered a deeper understanding of each other’s capabilities and crisis response protocols.



“It is so important to establish a relationship before the incident,” said Brig. Gen. Javontka Hoeflein, National Guard Bureau Vice Director of Operations. “It makes such a difference when you are able to train in advance.”



Special Assistant for Strategic Initiatives Brig. Gen. Craig Hunter emphasized the vital role of partnerships within the Maryland National Guard’s mission.



“Partnership is the key to success, especially as war evolves,” Hunter said.



During the exercise, the teams honed their response procedures so both could achieve mission success, including collecting CBRNE evidence and safely removing hazards from the environment.



“While the military and civil support team focus on public safety, the FBI focuses on prosecution and investigation,” Supervisory Special Agent Jason Parrish said. “We stay in our lanes but work together for the betterment of the mission.



While situations like biological or chemical terrorism are thankfully uncommon, these exercises help first responder teams prepare for if, and when, it does happen.



“You can tell how good we are based on preparedness,” Microbiologist Tiffany Mott said. “Every exercise, we get better and better. We integrate new technology and learn from each scenario and situation. It helps us [develop] pattern recognition.”



The collaborative spirit and rigorous training demonstrated during this joint exercise offers a reassuring peek as the nation prepares to host the World Cup and other large-scale events beyond. The FBI and the 32nd WMD-CST are not simply reacting to potential threats – they are proactively building a robust, adaptable defense.