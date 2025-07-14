Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG 4 Change of Command

    CSG 4 Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    Rear Adm. Michael Spencer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, left, salutes Rear Adm. Jeffery Czerewko, special assistant to the director, Navy staff, during a change of command ceremony held at Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 headquarters on Naval Station Norfolk, July 22. Rear Adm. Michael Spencer assumed command of CSG 4 from McCoy and is responsible for mentoring, training and assessing deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. CSG 4 mentors, trains and assesses deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    VIRIN: 250722-N-WQ732-1103
    Resolution: 6317x4211
    Size: 27.42 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, CSG 4 Change of Command, by PO2 Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSG 4 Change of Command
    CSG 4 Change of Command

    CSG-4 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CSG 4
    Ceremony
    Navy
    Change of Command

