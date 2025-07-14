CSG 4 Change of Command

Rear Adm. Michael Spencer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, left, salutes Rear Adm. Jeffery Czerewko, special assistant to the director, Navy staff, during a change of command ceremony held at Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 headquarters on Naval Station Norfolk, July 22. Rear Adm. Michael Spencer assumed command of CSG 4 from McCoy and is responsible for mentoring, training and assessing deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. CSG 4 mentors, trains and assesses deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer)
CSG-4 Holds Change of Command Ceremony
