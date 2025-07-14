CSG 4 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Max McCoy speaks to staff during a change of command ceremony held at the command’s headquarters building of Carrier Strike Group 4 on Naval Station Norfolk, July 22. Rear Adm. Michael Spencer assumed command of CSG 4, responsible for mentoring, training and assessing deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)