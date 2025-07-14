Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG 4 Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    CSG 4 Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dominique Lasco 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    Rear Adm. Max McCoy speaks to staff during a change of command ceremony held at the command’s headquarters building of Carrier Strike Group 4 on Naval Station Norfolk, July 22. Rear Adm. Michael Spencer assumed command of CSG 4, responsible for mentoring, training and assessing deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dominique M. Lasco)

