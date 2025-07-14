CSG-4 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer | Rear Adm. Michael Spencer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, left, salutes Rear Adm....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer | Rear Adm. Michael Spencer, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, left, salutes Rear Adm. Jeffery Czerewko, special assistant to the director, Navy staff, during a change of command ceremony held at Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 headquarters on Naval Station Norfolk, July 22. Rear Adm. Michael Spencer assumed command of CSG 4 from McCoy and is responsible for mentoring, training and assessing deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. CSG 4 mentors, trains and assesses deploying carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups and independent deployers for global combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. -- Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 held a change of command ceremony at its headquarters building aboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 22.



Rear Adm. Michael Spencer relieved Rear Adm. Max McCoy as commander, CSG 4.



McCoy served as commander of CSG 4 since May 2023 and was responsible for leading the mentoring, training and assessing of East Coast-based deploying carrier strike groups (CSGs), amphibious ready groups (ARGs), and independently-deploying ships.



“Serving as commander of Carrier Strike Group 4 has been a profound privilege, leading a dedicated team that shapes the Navy’s readiness,” said McCoy. “Our focus on innovative training and integrated warfare has empowered East Coast naval forces to excel in dynamic, combat environments. I am confident that our warfighters are prepared to perform all tasking and execute any mission with unmatched capability and resolve.”



McCoy significantly advanced training and readiness for East Coast-based naval forces, introducing innovations to boost combat readiness. CSG 4 incorporated lessons from Red Sea combat operations into training, utilizing advanced Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) technologies – replicating complex scenarios, reducing reliance on live exercises, and minimizing logistical and personnel costs. The command made exercises more realistic and effective with the integration of training systems to simulate threats, incorporating Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs), and conducting non-kinetic engagements with unmanned systems in training scenarios.



McCoy also oversaw the development of the Root Cause Analysis Tool, a data-driven system that identified and eliminated obstacles to mission success, significantly improving training outcomes.



McCoy received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography. In 1994 he was designated a naval aviator and became a graduate of the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). Major assignments include Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2. McCoy was the first commodore of the Joint Strike Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Lemoore and chief of staff for Commander, Naval Air Forces. McCoy will be assigned as Commander, Naval Air Training Command in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Spencer received his commission in 1993 from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and was designated as a naval flight officer in 1995 as well as holding a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. His major assignments include commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11. In addition, Spencer served as chief of staff and maritime operations center director for Navy Central Command in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and executive assistant for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. Spencer is reporting from his first flag assignment as commander of Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.



“I am honored to assume command of Carrier Strike Group 4 and build on its legacy of forging combat-ready naval forces,” said Spencer. “Our mission to train and certify our naval forces is critical to maintaining maritime dominance in an evolving global landscape. I look forward to leading this exceptional team as we innovate and prepare our forces to meet any challenge with precision and strength.”



CSG-4 trains and delivers combat–ready naval forces to Commander, Task Force 80 and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which are capable of conducting full-spectrum integrated maritime, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests. CSG 4 includes subordinate commands Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic (EWTGLANT); Tactical Training Group, Atlantic (TACTRAGRULANT) and Training Support Vessel Squadron Four (TSVRON-4).