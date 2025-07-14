Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief [Image 5 of 5]

    Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Dr. Joseph Westlake, NASA’s heliophysics division director, talks with the Vandenberg community during a brief for NASA’s Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Space and Missile Technology Center, Calif., July 21, 2025. Westlake answered questions from attendees, discussing the long term goals of the TRACERS mission. NASA’s TRACERS mission will help researchers understand magnetic reconnection and its effects in Earth’s atmosphere. Magnetic reconnection occurs when activity from the Sun interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. By understanding this process, scientists will be able to better understand and prepare for impacts of solar activity on Earth. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2d Lt Andrew Taller)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9195729
    VIRIN: 250721-X-VF463-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASA
    STEM
    Space launch
    Space Force
    discovery
    Science & Technology

