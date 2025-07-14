Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Joseph Westlake, NASA’s heliophysics division director, talks with the Vandenberg community during a brief for NASA’s Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Space and Missile Technology Center, Calif., July 21, 2025. Westlake answered questions from attendees, discussing the long term goals of the TRACERS mission. NASA’s TRACERS mission will help researchers understand magnetic reconnection and its effects in Earth’s atmosphere. Magnetic reconnection occurs when activity from the Sun interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. By understanding this process, scientists will be able to better understand and prepare for impacts of solar activity on Earth. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2d Lt Andrew Taller)