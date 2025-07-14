Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief [Image 3 of 5]

    Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Norman Phelps, NASA Launch Services Program mission manager, gestures at a screen during a mission brief for NASA’s Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Space and Missile Technology Center, Calif., July 21, 2025. During his brief, Phelps discussed NASA’s scientific and technical achievements while explaining the details of multiple NASA missions at Vandenberg SFB. NASA’s TRACERS mission will help researchers understand magnetic reconnection and its effects in Earth’s atmosphere. Magnetic reconnection occurs when activity from the Sun interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. By understanding this process, scientists will be able to better understand and prepare for impacts of solar activity on Earth. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2d Lt Andrew Taller)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 12:40
    Photo ID: 9195697
    VIRIN: 250721-X-VF463-1002
    Resolution: 6917x4611
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief, by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

