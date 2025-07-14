Vandenberg Hosts NASA TRACERS Mission Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norman Phelps, NASA Launch Services Program mission manager, gestures at a screen during a mission brief for NASA’s Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Space and Missile Technology Center, Calif., July 21, 2025. During his brief, Phelps discussed NASA’s scientific and technical achievements while explaining the details of multiple NASA missions at Vandenberg SFB. NASA’s TRACERS mission will help researchers understand magnetic reconnection and its effects in Earth’s atmosphere. Magnetic reconnection occurs when activity from the Sun interacts with Earth’s magnetic field. By understanding this process, scientists will be able to better understand and prepare for impacts of solar activity on Earth. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2d Lt Andrew Taller)