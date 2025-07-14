Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Daisy Awards ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250718-N-FB730-1012 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 18, 2025) Daisy award nominees/recipient take a group photo with Nursing leadership after the Daisy awards ceremony, in galley classroom A, on July 18, 2025. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers for their above-and-beyond work ethic in patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)