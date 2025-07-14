Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Daisy Awards ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Daisy Awards ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    250718-N-FB730-1009 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 18, 2025) Commander Reggie Middlebrooks, NMCCL Director of Nursing, left, presents Jill James with the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses during the Daisy awards ceremony, in galley classroom A, on July 18, 2025. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers for their above-and-beyond work ethic in patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9195704
    VIRIN: 250718-N-FB730-1009
    Resolution: 5450x4777
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Daisy Awards ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DAISY Award
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL
    Nurses

