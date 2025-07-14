Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Daisy Awards ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250718-N-FB730-1009 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 18, 2025) Commander Reggie Middlebrooks, NMCCL Director of Nursing, left, presents Jill James with the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses during the Daisy awards ceremony, in galley classroom A, on July 18, 2025. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers for their above-and-beyond work ethic in patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)