Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Daisy Awards ceremony

250718-N-FB730-1008 CAMP LEJEUNE. (July 18, 2025) Commander Reggie Middlebrooks, NMCCL Director of Nursing, left, presents Amanda Shinault with a certificate of nomination during the Daisy awards ceremony, in galley classroom A, on July 18, 2025. The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers for their above-and-beyond work ethic in patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9195702
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-FB730-1008
|Resolution:
|4244x3778
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
