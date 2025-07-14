Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia, El Salvador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic practice repair techniques in NAVSCIATTS' Semester 25-4 Outboard Motor Maintenance (OBM) course. OBM is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the knowledge and skills required of a basic outboard motor technician. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9195393
    VIRIN: 250625-N-WE249-3062
    Resolution: 5784x3808
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up
    Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up
    Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER
    NAVAL SPECIAL WARFARE
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download