STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia, El Salvador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic practice repair techniques in NAVSCIATTS' Semester 25-4 Outboard Motor Maintenance (OBM) course. OBM is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the knowledge and skills required of a basic outboard motor technician. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 10:49
|Photo ID:
|9195392
|VIRIN:
|250625-N-WE249-3061
|Resolution:
|5092x3792
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.