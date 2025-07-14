Outboard Motor Maintenance Tune-Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Colombia, El Salvador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic practice repair techniques in NAVSCIATTS' Semester 25-4 Outboard Motor Maintenance (OBM) course. OBM is an eight-week course of instruction designed to provide Foreign Security Force personnel with the knowledge and skills required of a basic outboard motor technician. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon M. Mock)