UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Ethan Stevens, U.S. Navy Seabee diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) Alfa, maneuvers along the side of a quay wall during a working dive ascent in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 20, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola)