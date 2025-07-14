Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia

    PORT BRIZINE, CROATIA

    07.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Ethan Stevens and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brett Taylor, U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) Alfa, use an hydraulic extractor to extract seafloor soil testing rods in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 20, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9195212
    VIRIN: 250720-N-NO901-1010
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PORT BRIZINE, HR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia
    UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download