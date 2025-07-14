UCT One Divers Support NATO Port Assessment in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Ethan Stevens and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brett Taylor, U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment (CDD) Alfa, conduct a rapid penetration test using a hydraulic breaker to drive seafloor soil testing rods in Port Brizine, Croatia, July 20, 2025. UCT 1 is a specially trained and equipped unit, within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Noah LaScola)