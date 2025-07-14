Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Dinner [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Dinner

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Dorion Edwards, from Chicago, inserts pizzas into an oven in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, July 5, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9195160
    VIRIN: 250705-N-QV397-3016
    Resolution: 4311x2874
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Dinner [Image 8 of 8], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct SNOOPIE Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Dinner
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download