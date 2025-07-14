Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill

Lt. Kelly Batsford, from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, uses the navigation radar on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, July 5, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 09:16
|Photo ID:
|9195147
|VIRIN:
|250705-N-QV397-1030
|Resolution:
|4256x2838
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
