Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Apprentice Jonathan Fompermosia-Morales, from Greensboro, North Carolina, sets a boundary in the port break of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, July 5, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9195143
    VIRIN: 250705-N-QV397-1023
    Resolution: 3031x2021
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 8 of 8], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct SNOOPIE Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Dinner
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Prepares Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    General Quarters Drill
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download