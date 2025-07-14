Curtis Wilbur Conduct General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Apprentice Jonathan Fompermosia-Morales, from Greensboro, North Carolina, sets a boundary in the port break of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, July 5, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)