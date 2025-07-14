Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Operations Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Duque and Operations Specialist 1st Class Efrain Armendariz Jr. uses the navigation radar on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during sea and anchor while transiting the Singapore strait, July 4, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)