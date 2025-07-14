The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) departs Changi Naval Base, Singapore, July 4, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9194884
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-QV397-1038
|Resolution:
|3164x2109
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Departs Singapore [Image 6 of 6], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.