Curtis Wilbur Conduct Sea and Anchor

Sailors remove the pilot’s ladder on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during sea and anchor in Changi Naval Base, Singapore Strait, July 4, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)