French CAOC Coalition Celebrate Bastille Day

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the Combined Air Operations Center and coalition members stand in formation during a Bastille Day ceremony held within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 13, 2025. The French celebrate July 14 as Bastille Day to commemorate the storming of the Bastille as the beginning of the French Revolution in 1789. AFCENT’s key to success in this theater is fostering good partnerships with other air forces, working on technical interoperability to make us more effective as a team, and having cultural engagements to create human connections and lasting relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Ragland)