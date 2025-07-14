French CAOC Coalition Celebrate Bastille Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Ragland 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Forces Central commander Lt. Gen. Derek France, right, and coalition members listen to a speech given by French Col. Jonathan, senior national representative of France, during a Bastille Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 13, 2025. Jonathan briefly spoke about the significance of the day and their wish to share it with other members of the coalition. AFCENT’s key to success in this theater is fostering good partnerships with other air forces, working on technical interoperability to make us more effective as a team, and having cultural engagements to create human connections and lasting relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Ragland)

