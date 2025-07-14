French CAOC Coalition Celebrate Bastille Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French Col. Jonathan, center, Senior National Representative of France assigned to the Operation Inherent Resolve French Detachment, gives a speech during a Bastille Day ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 13, 2025. Jonathan briefly talked about the reasons why the French celebrate the day and their wish to share it with other members of the coalition. AFCENT’s key to success in this theater is fostering good partnerships with other air forces, working on technical interoperability to make us more effective as a team, and having cultural engagements to create human connections and lasting relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Ragland)