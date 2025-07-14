CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Junior officers assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) tour the United Nations Memorial Cemetery-Korea during a three-day Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange across South Korea, July 16, 2025. The three day exchange started in Busan, then to Camp Humphreys, and finally to the Joint Security Area of the DMZ and Seoul area. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (Courtesy Photo)