Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Junior officers assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) tour the United Nations Memorial Cemetery-Korea during a three-day Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange across South Korea, July 16, 2025. The three-day exchange started in Busan, then to Camp Humphreys, and finally to the Joint Security Area of the DMZ and Seoul area. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 9194439
    VIRIN: 250716-N-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 914.64 KB
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea
    CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea
    CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea
    CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    USFK
    CNFK
    ROKN
    Trilateral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download