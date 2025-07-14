CNFK, ROKN, JMSDF Officers complete Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange in Korea

Courtesy Photo | Junior officers assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Republic of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Junior officers assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) tour the Joint Security Area of the DMZ during a three-day Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange across South Korea, July 18, 2025. The three day exchange started in Busan, then to Camp Humphreys, and finally to the Joint Security Area of the DMZ and Seoul area. CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Junior officers assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) participated in a three-day Trilateral Junior Officer Exchange across South Korea, July 16-18.

The three day exchange started in Busan, then to Camp Humphreys, and finally to the Joint Security Area of the DMZ and Seoul area. CNFK’s Strategy, Policy, Plans and Engagement Team, Lt. Cmdr Matt Ziesmer and Lt. Cmdr John Paul Mulligan organized the trip. The focus of the exchange was to enhance understanding amongst the three nation’s ten participating officers and educate them on the history and mission in the Republic of Korea.

“The exchange included command briefings, junior officer roundtable discussions, and cultural visits designed to strengthen people-to-people ties and enhance future interoperability,” said Ziesmer. “This engagement established a foundation for future trilateral collaboration, fostering shared understanding and closer relationships among our maritime forces.”

While in Busan, the group toured ROKN’s Republic of Korea Fleet and CNFK HQ, before receiving tri-command brief and conducting a roundtable discussion with other CNFK junior officers. Next, they visited the United Nations Memorial Cemetery-Korea to pay respects to those who died while serving during the Korean War.

“The junior officer exchange provided an opportunity for naval officers from the U.S. Navy, ROK Navy, and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force to not only learn about ongoing USFK, UNC, and CFC operations firsthand, but highlighted the crucial role of UNC-Rear bases in Japan in the event of conflict on the Korean peninsula and the importance of trilateral security cooperation in maintaining regional stability,” said Mulligan. “This experience forged close relationships amongst the next generation of naval leadership, a connection that will last throughout their careers.”

While at Camp Humphreys, the members visited United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission and UCC to learn about their role in maintaining the Armistice Agreement on the Korean Peninsula.

On their last day, they visited the Joint Security Area of the DMZ and returned to Seoul for cultural visits to Bukchon Village, Gyeongbukgong Palace, and Insadong Culture Street.

CNFK is the U.S. Navy’s representative in the Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region.