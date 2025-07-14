Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OOLOGAH, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Oologah Lake Project Office maintenance worker, Broc Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, drills a brace while constructing a form for a foundation at the Oologah Lake Project Office in Oologah, Okla., July 18, 2025. The foundation will support a storage building for new stop logs. Stop logs are used to dewater dams during maintenance and inspections. They keep water off of the dam to allow workers to access submerged components.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9193206
    VIRIN: 250718-A-PO406-9713
    Resolution: 5784x4480
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: OOLOGAH, OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forming a foundation [Image 9 of 9], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tulsa District
    Civil Works
    Dam Maintenance
    Maintenance
    USACE

