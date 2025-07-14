Forming a foundation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oologah Lake Project Office maintenance worker, Broc Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, drills a brace while constructing a form for a foundation at the Oologah Lake Project Office in Oologah, Okla., July 18, 2025. The foundation will support a storage building for new stop logs. Stop logs are used to dewater dams during maintenance and inspections. They keep water off of the dam to allow workers to access submerged components.