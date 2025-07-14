Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forming a foundation

    Forming a foundation

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | Oologah Lake Project Office maintenance worker, Broc Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more

    OOLOGAH, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Oologah Lake Project Office laid the foundation for a storage building, at the project office in Oologah, Okla., July 18.

    The storage building will house new stop logs used that will be used during the next dewatering of Oologah Dam.

    Stop logs are used to keep water off of normally submerged areas of a dam during dewatering. Stop logs are often designed and constructed specifically for individual dams. They are placed between the gates and the reservoir on the upstream side of the dam so workers can inspect and replace components.

    Oologah Lake Project Office maintenance worker, Broc Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, was joined by Oologah Lake Manager, George Mayfield and Oologah Lake park ranger, Randi Clifton of USACE, Tulsa District.

    After constructing the forms for the foundation, the team filled it with gravel using heavy equipment.

    Oologah
    Dam Safety
    Tulsa District
    Civil Works
    USACE

