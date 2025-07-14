Forming a foundation

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Oologah Lake Project Office maintenance worker, Broc Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Oologah Lake Project Office maintenance worker, Broc Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, drills a brace while constructing a form for a foundation at the Oologah Lake Project Office in Oologah, Okla., July 18, 2025. The foundation will support a storage building for new stop logs. Stop logs are used to dewater dams during maintenance and inspections. They keep water off of the dam to allow workers to access submerged components. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Oologah Lake Project Office laid the foundation for a storage building, at the project office in Oologah, Okla., July 18.



The storage building will house new stop logs used that will be used during the next dewatering of Oologah Dam.



Stop logs are used to keep water off of normally submerged areas of a dam during dewatering. Stop logs are often designed and constructed specifically for individual dams. They are placed between the gates and the reservoir on the upstream side of the dam so workers can inspect and replace components.



Oologah Lake Project Office maintenance worker, Broc Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, was joined by Oologah Lake Manager, George Mayfield and Oologah Lake park ranger, Randi Clifton of USACE, Tulsa District.



After constructing the forms for the foundation, the team filled it with gravel using heavy equipment.