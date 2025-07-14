Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Medical Group change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    49th Medical Group change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo  

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jimmey Labit assumes command of the 49th Medical Group from U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition used to openly introduce and establish the authority of a new commander to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 13:27
    VIRIN: 250718-F-AM292-2016
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    49 MDG
    medical
    change of command

