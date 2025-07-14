49th Medical Group change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lynne Bussie, 49th Medical Group commander, renders her final salute to her Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition dating back to General of the Armies of the United States George Washington’s assumption of command of the Continental Army in 1776. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)