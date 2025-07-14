49th Medical Group change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lynne Bussie relinquishes command of the 49th Medical Group to U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition used to openly introduce and establish the authority of a new commander to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)