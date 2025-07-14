Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Robert “Cherry” Kohler, 10 Squadron aircraft technician, signals to an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint pilot during an exercise, Talon Shield, at Royal Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 15, 2025. For the first time, the 55th Wing’s RC-135V/W Rivet Joint operated in Australia as a fully integrated component of a coalition-led exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)