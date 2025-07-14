Cpl. Robert “Cherry” Kohler, right, 10 Squadron aircraft technician, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Mohler, 55th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, stand by to marshal an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint during an exercise, Talon Shield, at Royal Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 15, 2025. For the first time, the 55th Wing’s RC-135V/W Rivet Joint operated in Australia as a fully integrated component of a coalition-led exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 02:17
|Photo ID:
|9191664
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-XK483-3011
|Resolution:
|3914x4893
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.