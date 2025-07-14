Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Robert “Cherry” Kohler, right, 10 Squadron aircraft technician, marshals an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint during an exercise, Talon Shield, at Royal Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 15, 2025. Nearly 200 Airmen from three U.S. Air Force wings, the 55th Wing, the 319th Reconnaissance Wing and the 552nd Air Control Wing, executing missions across three Australian locations, delivering advanced ISR, battle management and interoperability at scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)