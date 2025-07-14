Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield

    RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    55th Wing

    Cpl. Robert “Cherry” Kohler, right, 10 Squadron aircraft technician, marshals an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint during an exercise, Talon Shield, at Royal Air Force Base Edinburgh, South Australia, July 15, 2025. Nearly 200 Airmen from three U.S. Air Force wings, the 55th Wing, the 319th Reconnaissance Wing and the 552nd Air Control Wing, executing missions across three Australian locations, delivering advanced ISR, battle management and interoperability at scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 02:17
    Photo ID: 9191668
    VIRIN: 250715-F-XK483-3060
    Resolution: 4356x3485
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: RAAF EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield
    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield
    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield
    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield
    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield
    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield
    Coordinated Coalition at Talon Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAAF
    Edinburgh
    Talisman Sabre
    TalismanSabre25
    Talon Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download