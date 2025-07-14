July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Training operations are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During July 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training. July is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy. Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during July. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)