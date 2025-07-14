Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 25]

    July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During July 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training. July is one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy. Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during July. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9191629
    VIRIN: 250713-A-OK556-9821
    Resolution: 4225x2730
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 25 of 25], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training operations
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy training operations
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Army training and support

